Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on xenophobia: 'There is nothing to apologise for'

In an interview on CNBC Africa, Mashaba said there was nothing to apologise for.

He said he did not regard the xenophobic attacks as an accident, adding that they were “bound to happen”.

“There is nothing to apologise for. We have a responsibility to get the president and home affairs to do something. What would anyone want me to apologise for?

“The country owes an official apology to the million unemployed South Africans who are today without jobs as a result of billions of counterfeit goods being brought illegally into the country, killing local manufacturing.”

TimesLIVE reported that despite retaliation in African countries, most of those killed during the violence had been South Africans.

Ten deaths were reported, but police minister Bheki Cele said this number could change once investigations were concluded.