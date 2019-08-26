NHI is not nationalisation of private health care facilities: Zweli Mkhize

The private health sector will not be nationalised and all "private practices and hospitals will remain in the hands of their private owners during National Health Insurance," health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

Mkhize was addressing leaders of private hospital groups and medical aids at the annual Hospital Association of South Africa conference in Cape Town.

He said since the NHI bill had been released last month, there had been "robust debate". He accused many people of spreading "false information" about the bill.

The bill suggests the NHI will be one single state-run medical aid to buy all health care for all people in the country. Once the NHI is "fully implemented", medical aid societies would not be able to cover diseases that the NHI will pay for, with 2026 the "target date" for that.

The bill gives the health minister power to make regulations over private-sector prices and what can and can't be provided to the NHI fund. The minister will also appoint all members of the NHI fund board, and health quality inspectors who will decide who works for the fund.