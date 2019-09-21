'You've got so much blood on you' - last words of wife who died in Hluleka Reserve killing

All that Underberg school teacher Karen Turner thought about before she took her last breath was her son and her husband.

Her heartbroken brother, Ian Crouch, on Friday revealed the last words that his slain sister is believed to have uttered to her husband, Matthew, after they were stabbed while sleeping in a chalet in the Hluleka Nature Reserve at 3am on Tuesday morning.

Crouch said Matthew had told him from his hospital bed that his 33-year-old pregnant sister did not know that she was dying when she said: "Where's Hayden? Matthew, you've got so much blood on you."

"Matthew managed to chase their attackers downstairs. Karen ran after him. But she was stabbed in her left thigh and an artery was hit so she must have lost consciousness. I don’t think she knew the extent of her injury or that she was dying," he said.

Crouch spoke to TimesLIVE at a Pietermaritzburg hospital where Matthew, an Underberg dairy farmer, is recovering after surgery to repair stab wounds to his stomach.

The couple's son Hayden, who turns two next month, is with his grandparents.

"He thinks he is on holiday. But he will ask for his mom soon," Crouch said.