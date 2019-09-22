South Africa

11 suspected robbers arrested after two separate shootouts with Gauteng police

22 September 2019 - 17:19 By TimesLIVE
Eleven suspects believed to be part of a gang responsible for serious and violent crimes in Gauteng were arrested during two separate shootouts with police on Friday.
Eleven suspects believed to be part of a gang involved in serious and violent crimes in Gauteng are due to appear in court on Monday following their arrest during two separate shootouts with police on Friday.

The suspects will appear at the Germiston and Temba magistrates’ courts on charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to a police vehicle, business robbery, conspiracy to rob, possession of unlicensed firearms and stolen vehicles.

Three of the suspects who were wounded during one of the shootouts are still under police guard at the Tembisa Hospital.  

“In one of the incidents, following up on crime intelligence information about an imminent business robbery at Olifantsfontein, police spotted two suspicious vehicles, a blue Toyota and a Mercedes Benz. As police were approaching them, the suspects jumped out of the vehicles and opened fire at the police. Police shot back.

“Police arrested six suspects. Three of these suspects were shot and wounded and are under police guard at the Tembisa Hospital,” said Gauteng police spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini.

A police officer was wounded in the elbow and also taken to the hospital for treatment, he added.

One of the vehicles used by the suspects, a Mercedes Benz, was found to have been stolen in Edenvale. Two firearms were also seized at the scene. 

In a separate incident in Winterveldt, police responded to a business robbery at a local supermarket. They spotted a BMW  driving away from the scene and several shots were fired at the police by the suspects.

“Police returned fire and managed to arrest five suspects while two others fled the scene on foot. A police vehicle’s window was damaged during the shootout. A suspected stolen BMW vehicle was impounded for further investigation,” Dlamini said.

