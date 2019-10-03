Man arrested with 12 boxes of 'lion bones' at OR Tambo International

A 34-year-old man was expected to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Thursday for alleged possession of lion bones.

The man was arrested during a sting operation after crime intelligence issued an advisory about a suspicious truck headed to OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

“Members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit, Ekurhuleni's metro police SWAT unit and Crime Intelligence intercepted a suspicious consignment on Tuesday,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“A search of the cargo led to the recovery of 12 boxes filled with what was later established to be lion bones reportedly destined for Malaysia,” said Mulamu.

The suspect was arrested and charged with contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity Act.