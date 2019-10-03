South Africa

Man arrested with 12 boxes of 'lion bones' at OR Tambo International

03 October 2019 - 11:38 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The bones were found in 12 boxes.
The bones were found in 12 boxes.
Image: 123rf/ Kasper Nymann

A 34-year-old man was expected to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Thursday for alleged possession of lion bones.

The man was arrested during a sting operation after crime intelligence issued an advisory about a suspicious truck headed to OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.  

“Members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit, Ekurhuleni's metro police SWAT unit and Crime Intelligence intercepted a suspicious consignment on Tuesday,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“A search of the cargo led to the recovery of 12 boxes filled with what was later established to be lion bones reportedly destined for Malaysia,” said Mulamu.

The suspect was arrested and charged with contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity Act.

READ MORE

Judgment on lion bone quotas will stem slaughter of other wild animals

The precedent-setting judgment, which set aside former environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa’s 2017 and 2018 quotas for the exportation of lion ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure

New York police want to talk to a woman who posted a video to an Instagram account of herself climbing over a fence at the Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit.
News
1 day ago

Second man arrested for trying to 'smuggle' R1.7m cash into Botswana

Police have arrested a second man for allegedly attempting to smuggle R1.7m cash from SA to Botswana.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure World
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X