CrimeStats | Kidnappings highest in Gauteng

Gauteng is the province with the most recorded kidnappings, according to crime stats released on Thursday morning.

Despite a 4.8% drop in kidnappings in the province, it remains the highest, with 2,109 cases reported.

It is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,041 reported cases, and Cape Town with 674.

In Gauteng the most kidnapping cases were reported in Kempton Park, which saw an increase from 109 in 2018 to 125 in 2019.

In contrast, cases reported in Dobsonville saw a massive 73.9% decline.

In the Western Cape the highest number of reported kidnappings was in Delft with 50 cases reported.