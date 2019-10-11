Long jail terms for men who broke into home of newly widowed woman

A farm attack in Alexandria has ended with long jail terms for two men who accosted a pair of elderly women in January, Eastern Cape police said on Friday. Both were convicted criminals prior to the attack.

Widow Hettie Mostert, 72, had lost her husband just three weeks before the attack. She was with Mayrene Pienaar, 76, a friend who was visiting to console her, when they were confronted by three men who had broken into the house.

They were bound with cable ties and packaging tape to chairs before the men ransacked the house over the course of about two hours.

Police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender said in a statement on Friday that both victims were severely traumatised and had bruises. One of the victims managed to free herself after the men left the house and alerted the police.

The men had fled in Mostert's vehicle, which was tracked to Motherwell, Port Elizabeth.