‘Good luck matrics, you have our support’ – MEC Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has wished matric pupils good luck as they prepare for their final examinations.

“Learners are urged to conduct themselves with honesty during the exam. Cheating and other exam irregularities may result in a criminal record.

“Tears and sweat taste the same but will get you different results. Tears will get you sympathy and sweat will get you change,” Lesufi said.

The Gauteng province will commence the year-end National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on October 16 and conclude on November 29.

The department announced on Sunday that a total of 111,775 full-time candidates and 41,599 part-time candidates have enrolled for the examinations.

According to spokesperson Steve Mabona, this is 4,612 more than in 2018.

He said the province has a total of 1,007 examination centres across all 15 districts.

Of the centres, 667 are public schools, 235 independent schools, 87 adult education and training (AET) centres, 11 correctional services centres and seven designated centres.

Mabona said chief supervisers and officials for all examination centres have officially been appointed and trained.

“They are derived from head office, districts and other stakeholders, to ensure that the processes relating to conduct, administration and management of the examination are fair, credible and of integrity.”

Arrangements to manage the distribution and collection of question and answer papers had also been put in place, he said.

“The process will be managed daily. We are happy with security arrangements around this process which, unfortunately, we cannot share for security reasons.”

Mabona said matric revision camps across the province had been prepared for learners ahead of the exams.

“These camps are meant to provide opportunities for intensive study and drill sessions aimed at increased content coverage as well as intensive exam practice and preparation.”

Matric pupils from Eldorado Park Secondary School will on Monday be taken to a camp to help bring them up to speed on curriculum time lost.

The final results will be released January 7, 2020.