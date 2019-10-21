Hawks seek man from Botswana to help solve police station robbery

The Hawks have appealed for help in tracing a 39-year-old Botswana citizen, who they believe could shed light on a brazen armed robbery at a police station in the Northern Cape.

Four suspects stormed the Windsorton police station, north of Kimberley, on October 2. They tied up two officers before raiding a safe. The suspects fled with two R5 rifles, four 9mm pistols and ammunition in a white Audi A3 with Botswana licence plates.

It took the officers "about an hour" to free themselves and call for help.