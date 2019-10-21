Herman Mashaba reckons he was a success - the ANC is not so sure

Mashaba has at times had a turbulent tenure as mayor and came under fire last month after saying he had "nothing to apologise for" after a spate of xenophobic attacks in the city.

Mashaba said in his state of the city address earlier this year that the role of an effective government was creating an enabling environment in which the economic potential of individuals and business flourished.

He said 84 properties that the city had released to the private sector for low-cost affordable accommodation had a guaranteed level of investment of R20bn and would produce 6,500 housing units.

"I am informed that this is the largest property investment facilitated by an municipality in the history of the country," he said.

"The construction sector, which is in decline across our country, is growing in Johannesburg. From these 84 buildings alone, we will create more than 11,000 jobs in Johannesburg."

Mashaba cited the city’s fight against corruption as one of his achievements. After taking over, the city immediately established an anti-corruption unit headed by Gen Shadrack Sibiya to fight corruption in every corner of the administration. Since the unit's launch just over two years ago, 5,335 cases had been investigated, involving more than R24bn in transactions.

A number of prosecution-ready cases had been handed to law enforcement authorities for prosecution. "However, to date, our criminal justice system has failed Johannesburg and its residents by delaying the prosecution of officials, politicians and tenderpreneurs who have stolen public money," said Mashaba.