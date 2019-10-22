South Africa

Man gunned down outside Virgin Active in Alberton, 2 wanted by police

22 October 2019 - 08:11 By Iavan Pijoos
The gunman fled the scene in a white VW Golf GTI. A murder case has been opened.
Image: iStock

A 34-year-old man was gunned down inside his car outside the Virgin Active gym in Meyersdal, an upmarket suburb of Alberton, in Ekurhuleni, on Monday evening.

“The deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally,” police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peter said.

The gunman fled the scene in a white VW Golf GTI.

A murder case has been opened and police have launched a manhunt for two men.

