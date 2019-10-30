Man arrested for murder of DUT student Sandile Ndlovu

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu.

According to police, the man was arrested in the Pinetown area on Monday after they followed up on information received.

Ndlovu, a first-year industrial engineering student from Mpumalanga, was fatally stabbed in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on September 16. After a week in intensive care in hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

"A knife that was used in the commission of the offence was seized by police. The victim’s stolen cellphone was also recovered," said provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.