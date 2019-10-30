South Africa

Man arrested for murder of DUT student Sandile Ndlovu

30 October 2019 - 15:59 By Lwandile Bhengu
The death of DUT student Sandile Ndlovu in September sparked calls for greater safety on university campuses.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu. 

According to police, the man was arrested in the Pinetown area on Monday after they followed up on information received.

Ndlovu, a first-year industrial engineering student from Mpumalanga, was fatally stabbed in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on September 16. After a week in intensive care in hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

"A knife that was used in the commission of the offence was seized by police. The victim’s stolen cellphone was also recovered," said provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university welcomed the arrest and said it was their investigators who cracked the case.

“The university has been working closely with the police on the case. The university decided to appoint a team of private investigators, who made a positive breakthrough a few days ago. After informing the SAPS, the suspect was arrested immediately,” said Alan Khan, senior director of corporate affairs at the university.

Meanwhile, Tshepo Mokoena, a spokesperson for the Ndlovu family, told TimesLIVE that they were surprised to hear about the arrest through the media. He said he was still engaged with the elders of the family and would release a statement soon.

The man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday. 

