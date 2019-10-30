Leaders of Common Ground Church then spent hours calling affected boys’ parents to tell them that their sons had been targeted.

Locke‚ a police reservist in Rondebosch‚ was released on R1,000 bail, but six months later he was rearrested on fresh charges involving the sexual grooming of teenagers while out on bail.

He appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court after police swooped on his Durbanville home after keeping it under surveillance for a fortnight.

Children had begun reporting in January 2018 that they had been groomed on Instagram by someone using a modus operandi similar to the one that had allegedly duped dozens of the church’s children.

At the time of Locke’s initial arrest, Steve Martin, sub-Saharan Africa attaché for Homeland Security investigations, said the youth leader was alleged to have used Instagram and WhatsApp.

“As these are US companies‚ whose platforms are being misused for criminal purposes‚ the SA Police Service requested DHS participation in the investigation,” he said.

Claassen assisted in gathering electronic evidence and providing computer forensic expertise as part of DHS’s “worldwide fight against online predators”.

Common Ground senior pastor Ryan TerMorshuizen said the three-week investigation leading to the arrest had been extremely difficult for church leaders working with the investigative team.

“Our primary concern was for the safety of the affected children, but if we had suspended [Locke] and warned our churches, it could have compromised the investigation and been construed as tipping him off so that he could get rid of the evidence‚” he said.

“On the other hand‚ it was likely that some of the teenagers in the church were going through an incredibly difficult time. In collaboration with the authorities‚ it was agreed to give the Hawks a short window period in which to act‚ so that other kids can be spared this ordeal in future.”