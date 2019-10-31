WATCH | Commuters at risk as taxi drives into oncoming traffic

In her video, shared on Twitter, a motorist blocks off the taxi, preventing it from moving.

Kgame said when the passengers voiced their concerns, the taxi driver said: “You see, I’m trying to reverse and he is pressing me.”

Passengers also told the driver he was stubborn.

She said the driver later reversed, switched lanes and swore at the motorist.

“We began to reprimand him and expressed how he was wrong. He also swore at those of us who voiced our opinions.

“A lot of people say passengers are the biggest hypocrites, but when we voice our concerns when the driver is driving recklessly, we are bullied and are scared, as the rage they show to other drivers and passengers is alarming.”

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar condemned the incident, adding that he would hand over the video to operations officers.