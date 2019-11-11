Creché teacher quit her job just so she could cheer the Boks in Cape Town

He decided to bring all three to experience this "nation-building celebration”. He said none of his children was born when the Springboks brought the World Cup home for the second time in 2007.

“I was part of the celebrations back then, but I didn't have children. I couldn't let them miss such a great opportunity. I want them to experience history being made. They won't get what they are getting here in class even if they are taught about it,” he said.

Bevan Kruger from Namibia, who is on holiday in Cape Town, extended his trip to see the Bokke and was in the CBD as early as 6am for this “once-in-a lifetime opportunity”.

“After I heard they would be finishing off their tour here, I had to extend my stay. I love the team and I wouldn't miss such an opportunity. Not in the world.”

He joked about being disappointed not to see Faf de Klerk in his Speedo on the overcast day.

“We all said it is cool that he was going about in the change room in his Speedo. I was hoping to spot him in it again, but maybe it wouldn't be appropriate for today's occasion,” he said.