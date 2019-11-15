South Africa

Uyinene's killer Luyanda Botha gets three life sentences

15 November 2019 - 10:58 By Philani Nombembe
Luyanda Botha was sentenced to three life terms for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Luyanda Botha was sentenced to three life terms for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Luyanda Botha, who confessed to the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, has been given three life sentences.

He was also given five years on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Botha pleaded guilty to the crimes, the Cape Town high court heard on Friday morning. He entered a into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

The state had consulted Mrwetyana's family, the court heard.

“I understand the charges,” Botha said softly when asked by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe if he understood the implications of the plea.

In an admission read by his counsel, Botha confessed that he walked out of the post office and consumed alcohol at a nearby outlet after raping and murdering Mrwetyana.

“I am liable of my intentions, as I intended to rape and murder,” he said in the admission.

MORE

Uyinene's body 'hidden overnight in post office safe'

After Luyanda Botha allegedly raped 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana twice and bludgeoned her to death with a scale, the postal worker hid her body in ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Insults fly as man accused of raping, killing Uyinene Mrwetyana appears in court

Insults were hurled at a former Post Office employee accused of raping and murdering UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana when he appeared in court on ...
News
1 week ago

Rape victim plans 729km walk over 27 days to empower women

Twenty-seven years to the day she was raped, Leilani Kuter, will on Monday begin a 27-day journey to shine a spotlight on survival and empower young ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings South Africa
  3. WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning South Africa
  4. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  5. Tourist tells of Kruger Park horror when minibus hit and killed a giraffe South Africa

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X