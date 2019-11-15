IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene'

Rapist and murderer Luyanda Botha on Friday gave a chilling account of how he killed University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The high court in Cape Town handed him three life sentences for rape and murder, and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

In a four-page admission read by his counsel, the 42-year-old former post office teller admitted to raping and murdering the UCT student, whose death ignited a fresh wave of activism against gender-based violence across the country.

TimesLIVE is publishing his entire admission, unedited:

"I, Luyanda Botha, was employed as a teller at the Clarenreich Post Office in Claremont. I first interacted with the deceased on 8 August 2019 when she entered Clarenreich Post Office to enquire about a parcel she was expecting. The parcel contained clothing she had purchased online.

"The parcel was not available and I told the deceased I would contact her to tell her when the parcel was available.

"The parcel arrived at the post office on 16 August 2019. I registered the parcel on the same day.

"On Saturday 24 August 2019 I reported for duty at Clarenreich Post Office. The post office was due to close at 13h00. Shortly before 13h00 my colleague, Soraya Abdullah, went home as per an agreement between us, leaving me alone in the post office.