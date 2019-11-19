Government to help job seekers by relaxing rules for certified documents

Certified documents will now be valid for six months - instead of three - for people wanting to apply for government jobs.

Following pressure on social media, as of Tuesday the presidency said all government departments had been told to stop the practice of requiring documents that had been certified within the past three months.

"The government has recognised that the practice to date hampers job seekers in the current economic climate in South Africa, and that there is a need to reduce the burden on job seekers to submit," said Khusela Diko, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson.