Murder accused Thabani Mzolo received a dressing down by Durban High Court judge Sharmaine Balton after uncertainty over who would be defending him pushed the starting date of his trial to next year.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have gunned down his ex-girlfriend‚ Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo‚ after conning his way into her room at a student residence in May.

Last week his attorney Charl Claassen bowed out‚ with the court hearing that Mzolo would require legal aid.

But on Monday the matter was again delayed with Mzolo insisting he wanted a private attorney to represent him. The change of tack forced Balton to adjourn the matter while Mzolo secured the services of an advocate – and paid the bill that would have the legal eagle appear on his behalf.

“This will be the final adjournment. You will not be granted another opportunity to waste the state’s time‚” she said.

“The court will not tolerate further delays in this matter‚” she added.

Mzolo‚ a spurned lover‚ was arrested just moments after he allegedly shot and killed Khumalo inside her room at the Lonsdale student residence in the Durban city centre.

She died on the floor as a result of gunshot wounds to her head and chest.

He was indicted in August‚ and faces a charge of murder as well as charges pertaining to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The slaying of Khumalo‚ a quantity surveying student‚ brought to the fore issues of gender violence and femicide as a debate on social media swirled.

He will appear in court again on November 13 to assess exactly who would be defending him‚ with the start of his trial slated for March next year.