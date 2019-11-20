Gloves off as AfriForum says Julius Malema is lying again about assault on cop

Lobby group AfriForum on Wednesday accused EFF leader Julius Malema of “lying” about not assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

Malema and party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in court earlier in the day, accused of assaulting the officer at the funeral in April 2018.

They appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court, flanked by party leaders including Dali Mpofu, Godrich Gardee, Floyd Shivambu and Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

Speaking outside court, Malema denied he and Ndlozi had assaulted the officer.