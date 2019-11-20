Twitter roasts Old Mutual after family takes 'corpse' to its offices to demand payment

Twitter is dragging banking and insurance group Old Mutual, after the company's alleged refusal to pay a KwaZulu-Natal family's claim. The family said the decision forced them to take the “corpse” to its offices to demand payment.

Slamming the group for its insensitivity, a tweep named “Confessions of a white man” shared the now viral video and tweeted, in part, “family brings their dead family member after @OldMutual refused to pay their policy benefit. What a shame.”

In the video, two women can be seen removing the “body” from Old Mutual offices, back into a hearse, with one of them asking, “had we not done this, when were they going to pay?”