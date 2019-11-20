Twitter roasts Old Mutual after family takes 'corpse' to its offices to demand payment
Twitter is dragging banking and insurance group Old Mutual, after the company's alleged refusal to pay a KwaZulu-Natal family's claim. The family said the decision forced them to take the “corpse” to its offices to demand payment.
Slamming the group for its insensitivity, a tweep named “Confessions of a white man” shared the now viral video and tweeted, in part, “family brings their dead family member after @OldMutual refused to pay their policy benefit. What a shame.”
In the video, two women can be seen removing the “body” from Old Mutual offices, back into a hearse, with one of them asking, “had we not done this, when were they going to pay?”
A video of a frustrated family arriving at a KwaZulu-Natal Old Mutual branch with the “body” of a deceased loved one went viral on November 19 2019. The family was protesting the finance company's alleged refusal to honour a funeral policy.
[EXPOSE OLD MUTUAL] Family bring their dead family member after @OldMutualSA refused to pay their policy benefit. Old Mutual’s arrogance is stinking now. What a shame! May the soul of the poor person Rest In Peace. Plz Retweet. pic.twitter.com/Gk2QFQWkoM— White Man Confession (@ConfessionWhite) November 19, 2019
Old Mutual responded to the backlash, confirming that it had paid the family. Describing the incident as “isolated but regretful”, it said it usually paid out policies within eight hours of a claim being made, but this case required “further assessments”.
The group said it would stay in touch with the family.
Good evening, this has been most unsettling and we are sympathetic towards the family during this difficult time. We can confirm that the claim was paid. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, we will continue engaging directly with the family.— Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019
We take note of this incident and would like to assure our customers that claims are assessed on an individual basis and the incident at this branch whilst isolated is regrettable.— Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019
While we make every attempt to settle claims as speedily as possible, this specific claim had to undergo further assessments. Old Mutual strives to pay claims speedily - 99% of funeral claims are paid within 8 hours once all requirements are met.— Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) November 19, 2019
Tweeps aren't hearing any of it. Some have threatened to cancel their policies with the Old Mutual, while others have shared their own horror stories. Here's a glimpse into the backlash:
My brother's wife passed on in April of this year, #oldmutual hasn't paid yet. And I took a policy with them, today during lunch I am going to cancel it. I thought it was just a unique case with my sister in law.— Thatiley (@Thatiley) November 20, 2019
I cannot for the life of me imagine what the family that went to #oldmutual is going through. For them to get to that decision. So painful to watch!! In actual fact Old Mutual should pay them more for putting them through such!— Msiana (@TaMsiana) November 20, 2019
The problem here is lack of respect for the deceased , the family and african community as a whole.......our people deserve better!!! #oldmutual pic.twitter.com/vAgC4F3t60— Kale Mphahlele🇿🇦 (@KaleMphahlele) November 20, 2019
Isdumbu siyahlonishwa kabi endlini emnyama,— Shlengiwe Magwaza (@Shle__mm) November 19, 2019
besides the fact that this was a loved one. #OldMutual must have really pushed them for them to resort to this😱 but I'm glad they faught back, babanyisile shem💪
Advice move away from #oldmutual with their expensive premiums n join the banks funeral policy pic.twitter.com/2G1vyhSIAd— Bra J 🇿🇦 (@Bra_J_) November 20, 2019
The #oldmutual video is disturbing. In more ways than one..— #BlackLivesMatter (@KhumaloNel) November 20, 2019
My mum has a very old policy with them. I showed her this video and now she's worried.@OldMutualSA yall need to do better.
You can't treat Black people like this.
I bet this would have never have happened to umlungu