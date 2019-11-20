South Africa

Twitter roasts Old Mutual after family takes 'corpse' to its offices to demand payment

20 November 2019 - 09:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Old Mutual has come under fire after the decision.
Old Mutual has come under fire after the decision.
Image: Supplied

Twitter is dragging banking and insurance group Old Mutual, after the company's alleged refusal to pay a KwaZulu-Natal family's claim. The family said the decision forced them to take the “corpse” to its offices to demand payment.

Slamming the group for its insensitivity, a tweep named “Confessions of a white man” shared the now viral video and tweeted, in part, “family brings their dead family member after @OldMutual refused to pay their policy benefit. What a shame.”

In the video, two women can be seen removing the “body” from Old Mutual offices, back into a hearse, with one of them asking, “had we not done this, when were they going to pay?”

A video of a frustrated family arriving at a KwaZulu-Natal Old Mutual branch with the “body” of a deceased loved one went viral on November 19 2019. The family was protesting the finance company's alleged refusal to honour a funeral policy.

Old Mutual responded to the backlash, confirming that it had paid the family. Describing the incident as “isolated but regretful”, it said it usually paid out policies within eight hours of a claim being made, but this case required “further assessments”.

The group said it would stay in touch with the family.

Tweeps aren't hearing any of it. Some have threatened to cancel their policies with the Old Mutual, while others have shared their own horror stories. Here's a glimpse into the backlash:

MORE

Is it worth it to get quick and easy life insurance?

Convenience is nice, but using an adviser might save you money in the long run
Business
3 weeks ago

From leaving your phone in the open, to 'padding' your claim: short-term insurance ombud offers key advice

The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance has offered some key advice for consumers based on a number of case studies.
News
1 month ago

Giving your insurer false info is sure to come back and bite you

If you misled your insurer when you took out your short-term insurance policy, your insurer can cancel your policy and claim back all claims paid out ...
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X