South Africa

Cellphone under teen's pillow leads to teacher's arrest for sexual grooming

21 November 2019 - 11:11 By Naledi Shange
A 30-year-old Mpumalanga teacher is alleged to have been exchanging pornographic material with a 14-year-old pupil.
A 30-year-old Mpumalanga teacher is alleged to have been exchanging pornographic material with a 14-year-old pupil.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A 30-year-old Mpumalanga teacher is behind bars for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old pupil.

The teacher has been charged with child sexual grooming and supplying, exposing and displaying pornography to a child, said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“Reports indicate that the mother of the girl was at home on November 5 when she entered her daughter's bedroom. She noticed a cellphone that she did not recognise under a pillow," said Hlathi.

“The child was confronted about the person who bought her the cellphone. The daughter eventually admitted that the man, who is believed to be a teacher at the girl's  school, bought it for her,” he added.

The mother went through the phone and discovered pornographic pictures that had been exchanged between the teacher and the pupil. She immediately contacted the police,” Hlathi said.

The teacher has since appeared in the Kabokweni magistrate’s court where the matter was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

“Police are busy with investigations and the possibilities of adding more charges are high,” Hlathi said.

Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil

A 28-year-old female teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a boy at a primary school in Bloemfontein, police said.
News
21 hours ago

Schoolboys allegedly given alcohol, raped by two teachers and admin clerk

Two teachers and an administrative clerk have been arrested for alleged child rape, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

KZN teacher charged with raping pupil, 13, and trying to abort her baby

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old pupil and then attempted to terminate the pregnancy has been charged with rape and ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  2. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  3. Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million South Africa
  4. What it's like to lose your manhood: The silent victims that have given up on ... News
  5. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X