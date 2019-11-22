A tale of two women who avenged the rapes of their children

“The alleged rapist claimed that I had assaulted him but I was in hospital with the child when the community beat him up. While he is still waiting for his case to be heard, I was handed a two-year sentence for assault,” said *Mam’Anna.

“I am out on bail pending my appeal against my sentence and conviction,” she added.

Mam’Anna said her family’s nightmare ordeal started when she sent the child, whom she regards as her daughter, to dispose of potato peels in a goat kraal across the road from their home.

“There’s a swing nearby so after she disposed of these, she spent some time playing on the swing. On her way back home, she was accosted by a man who we know in the community. He was drunk. He forced her to drink alcohol and at knife point, he led her to the back of our yard where he raped her,” she alleged.

A neighbour found it odd to see the child walking with the man and alerted the child's aunt.

“I followed in that direction and there, behind the houses, I found the child on his lap. He had undressed her,” she said. “He was drunk he could not even get up and run away,” she added.

Soon a huge crowd gathered. The police and ambulance were called as the child was vomiting. She and the child left in the ambulance for hospital.

“The [alleged rapist] was then beaten by the residents. On Monday, [the day after the incident] I came back from hospital and he too was released from hospital. [The alleged rapist] opened an assault case against me.”

She was found guilty of assault and sentenced to two years behind bars. She alerted the court of her intention to appeal and was released on R1,000 bail on the day she was sentenced.

The case of the alleged rapist returns to court in January 2020 while her appeal will be heard in December 2019.

“My child gets raped and I get convicted. I am not sure what it is wrong with the justice system,” she said.

Meanwhile, crime-fighting organisation Enough is Enough has raised funds to legally support 23-year-old Veronique Makwena of Port Elizabeth who allegedly sliced off the genitals of the man she believes raped and killed her five-year-old daughter.