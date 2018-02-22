With 172 people dead in the world’s largest documented outbreak of listeriosis‚ the government is urging people at high risk of the disease to avoid processed meat - or to cook it well before eating.

Listeriosis is caused by a bacteria that contaminates food. About one in three babies who have contracted the disease in this outbreak have died.

The bacteria‚ named listeria monocytogenes‚ will be killed if the food is cooked at temperatures above 70 degrees celsius.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is leading the hunt for the cause of the outbreak‚ and said on Thursday that people who are at high risk of infection should avoid processed ready-to-eat meat products‚ soft cheeses‚ and unpasteurised milk and dairy products.