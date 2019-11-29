Long queues, a proposal and Takealot: Five must-read stories on Black Friday
From early queues to alleged scams, Black Friday is at the centre of conversations and is making waves on social media.
Here are five must-read stories:
The do's and don't
Black Friday has become one of SA’s biggest shopping days.
Here are some do's and don'ts to make your shopping experience enjoyable.
Proposal
A Gauteng man who was planning to propose to his girlfriend woke up at 4am to get to the mall to buy a “gorgeous” engagement ring for a discounted price.
He selected a ninecarat, white gold diamond band that went for R3,999 on the sale. He saved R1,999. — Jackpot!
Long queues
After waiting in line since 3pm on Thursday, Mark Barrie and Cheryl Anthony were the first shoppers to enter Game at Canal Walk, Cape Town.
“We could’ve bought online, but we wanted to experience this in person.”
Takealot
After more than five years, you'd think Takealot has learnt a thing or two, but no.
Not-so-happy shoppers who flocked to social media complained that discounts offered are "not actually" discounts, adding it was a “scam”.
Takealot defended the pricing complaints, telling TimesLIVE that in some cases there are two different sellers for the same product on the site. The company says that it is possible that one seller of the same product is not part of the Blue Dot Sale.
The company explained that in some cases there is limited stock of an item available. It said once the Blue Dot Sale stock is sold out, the item reverts to its original pricing.
Beyoncé, too?
American comedian Kevin Fredericks left no stone unturned in making sure he got his coins this Black Friday, even if it meant using Beyoncé to do so.
A video of him using the star to promote his Black Friday deals not only went viral on his social media platforms, but it got people. LOL.