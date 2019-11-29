More than 20,000 orders on Superbalist within first seven hours of Black Friday

Online fashion and beauty retailer Superbalist.com on Friday said it had received more than 20,000 orders by 7am.

With online shoppers staying up to make the best of shopping specials, the company said at 00.01am they had 16,000 shoppers on their site, and by 00.30am the number had risen to 21,000.

“Watching in real-time is a phenomenal experience. Mobile growth in particular has been huge at around 83% of revenue,” said the company's co-chief executive, Luke Jedeikin.

“The Superbalist team works really hard behind the scenes to ensure our shoppers have the best, most convenient experience. We use our data-led approach to ensure there’s a huge selection of all the items we know our shoppers are searching for,” he said.

While the site was still up and running at 11am, TimesLIVE experienced a delay in connection, possibly due to the high volume of online shoppers.

The company said some of their best sellers included a Sixth Floor Antique printed rug, Pop Candy jean and top set and Pop Candy sneakers.

This year’s most wishlisted item was Converse sneakers, the company said.

Black Friday specials on Superbalist.com were expected to be repeated on what Cyber Monday.

These would continue until midnight on 3 December 2019.