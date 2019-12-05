COMMENTARY | How we internalise stigma and shame

Also, when I started speaking out about living with HIV, a flood of love and affirmation and approval engulfed me.

Why the continuing silence? The reason lies in the internalisation of stigma and shame.

Internalised shame about HIV is a powerfully destructive force in the epidemic. It has disabled many millions of Africans — including leaders, singers, artists, soccer stars — from speaking about their diagnosis, their treatment, their survival. It has barred them from fully and proudly participating as citizens in public life.

So the first effect of internalised shame is that it disables our capacity to act as full citizens.

The second effect is that we risk living in isolation and anger and fear — not knowing how to deal with the injustice of the stigma we experience from outside.

That anger can translate into militant activism, into hatred for the people that we feel are oppressing us. Our internalised shame as LGBTI people can make us resent those we regard as straight, make us hate straight people for past individual acts of oppression, for centuries of homophobia. Internalised shame about HIV can make us angry and destructive towards those we think do not have HIV.

Our internalised shame as black people may do the same. As a white person, I can only guess — but I think that some of the racial interactions in my country today are complicated by feelings of internalised shame about race.

Are there solutions? The answer is Yes.

The first step is to recognise that internal shame exists. Far too few of us know that discrimination and ostracism find a place deep inside us. Knowing that they are is a first important step to action — because knowledge is power, from which we can claim the resources to act.

The second step is to talk about it. When we recognise the stigma within, we become able for the first time to say: No! I will not listen to this tiny voice of doubt. I will not pay heed to the part of me that gives credence to the hatred and prejudice and ignorance and irrationality of others.

The third step is to celebrate the joy of being one’s self.

Gay pride and black pride are joyfully positive responses to both external discrimination and to internalised shame.

As LGBTI people we have over the last few decades rejoiced in being ourselves, in being gender-diverse, in being sexually different.

We have asserted the tremendous achievements, over many millennia, of LGBTIs in history — those whom many civilisations had persecuted and oppressed as deviant. Those whom history has sought to hide. We have celebrated their artistic gifts, their intellectual contributions and their simple courage as human beings. We asserted the joy and pride of being gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender or intersex or queer.

The same happened with black people who shook off the yoke of oppressive racism, who refused to accept the racist dogma that black people were inferior, that their achievements and culture were lesser, that their humanity was subordinate.

Our world has many forms of oppression. All of them originate from outside. All forms of stigma and hatred and prejudice come from other peoples’ hateful attitudes.

But we make ourselves stronger and richer when we recognise that those forces sometimes lodge themselves inside us.

And we take the strongest step of all when we recognise the alien invader within and resolve to give it space no more, when we determine to uproot it and expel it, and when we resolve to celebrate our true worth as humans with total joy, with unbounded power from deep within.

* Edwin Cameron is a former Constitutional Court judge and occasional honorary legal adviser to GroundUp. This is a shortened version of a TEDxEuston speech delivered on November 30.

Views expressed are not necessarily those of GroundUp.