No justice for Khayelitsha woman who was raped while taking a nap

The woman said she had been dreading having to relive her ordeal when the accused was due to appear in court on November 26, but was shocked when she discovered the matter had not even been placed on the court’s roll.

“I went to the clerk’s offices and they did not know what I was talking about. I went to the offices of the South African Police Service in court. There I was told the matter was off the roll because there was not enough evidence and there were outstanding statements,” she said.

While walking from one office to the next, the woman said she was horrified to see the accused “walking freely” around the court’s waiting area.

Zukiswa Qezo, an SJC organiser, said they had accompanied the woman to court last month and were also shocked to see the accused leaving the court.

“One of our members even asked him what was happening. He said he didn’t know, he was just told to come to court on the 26th on a rape charge. We were shocked,” she said.

“I don’t have hope and I do not know what to do,” said the rape survivor. “I am sitting here and I do not even have a court date.”

The woman claimed she had been receiving threatening messages from the accused’s friends trying silence her. She now fears for her life because every day she has to walk passed the accused’s shack.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk confirmed that a rape case had been opened in Khayelitsha Site B police station. He said the matter was still under investigation.

The concerns raised by this survivor and other activists are one of the issues highlighted by Rape Crisis as it lobbies for specialised courts for survivors of rape and abuse.

The RSJC’s Mandisa Mbotshelwa said: “Even though there has been some progress on the government’s side in terms of the sexual offences court in Khayelitsha, there is a list of things that are still missing.”

Mbotshelwa said a separate courtroom entrance and waiting area were needed for rape survivors in Khayelitsha. She said their monitoring report would bring to light many of the court’s shortfalls.