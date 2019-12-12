Durban man dies in bed as houses collapse in heavy rain

A 34-year-old man died while in bed when a landslide collapsed his and his neighbour's homes in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Reports received by TimesLIVE indicated that the two houses collapsed due to heavy and ongoing rain.

Initially, IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said there were “possible entrapments” in the houses.

Leon Fourie, operations manage at Life Response 24/7, who was on the scene, confirmed the incident.

“There was a mudslide on the rear-facing bank, which collapsed two houses. Three occupants in one of the homes narrowly escaped, while one 34-year-old man was entrapped while still in bed and passed away,” he said.