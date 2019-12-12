Durban man dies in bed as houses collapse in heavy rain
A 34-year-old man died while in bed when a landslide collapsed his and his neighbour's homes in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.
Reports received by TimesLIVE indicated that the two houses collapsed due to heavy and ongoing rain.
Initially, IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said there were “possible entrapments” in the houses.
Leon Fourie, operations manage at Life Response 24/7, who was on the scene, confirmed the incident.
“There was a mudslide on the rear-facing bank, which collapsed two houses. Three occupants in one of the homes narrowly escaped, while one 34-year-old man was entrapped while still in bed and passed away,” he said.
SAPS Search and Rescue (SAR) together with Metro Police SAR and Life Response 24/7 paramedics recovered the body of a 34-year-old man, who had been in bed under a blanket, after a mudslide collapsed his home in Inanda, north of Durban.#KZNFloods— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) December 12, 2019
There were fears that other houses in the area could also collapse.
“The whole area had been cordoned off due to the structural integrity of two other house and further mudslides are expected there,” he said.
Meanwhile, there were also reports of structural collapses and flooding of roads in Queensburgh and Malvern, west of Durban, but this could not immediately be confirmed.
Heavy rain has lashed KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the week.
Nearly 20 people died in extreme weather, including flooding and at least two tornadoes, which hit the province in the past month.
This is a developing story.