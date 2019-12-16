About hundred shark trunks found dumped on Western Cape beach
The department of environmental affairs is investigating after about 100 sharks trunks were found dumped on a Western Cape beach.
According to ocean protection lobby group Ocean Impact, the shark bodies were discovered on Strandfontein beach on Sunday morning.
“The shocking discovery ... has left citizens extremely concerned. The photographs speak for themselves but the details behind the incident are still being investigated by authorities,” Ocean Impact said in the post.
BREAKING NEWS: A shocking discovery this morning at the beach! The trunks of approximately 100 sharks have been dumped...Posted by Wildoceanssa on Sunday, 15 December 2019
Environmental affairs department spokesperson Zolile Nqayi told TimesLIVE on Monday that it was looking into the incident.
“We have noted the reports and the department will investigate and comment further once we have more information,” said Nqayi.