Top EC health official's family fall victim to ambulance crisis

Sidinile said in a Facebook post that he would not accept the ambulance official's behaviour.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, Sidinile refused to talk about either the incident or his Facebook post, saying doing so would land him in trouble with his employer.

He asked for the story not to be published and later deleted the post, which already had more than 70 comments just a few hours after it was posted.

In the post, Sidinile wrote: “I just personally experienced how our people are treated by our EMS [emergency medical services] personnel. My uncle called me around 22h50, telling me my brother is not breathing. I immediately called an ambulance (Vincent). The lady said she dispatched it at around 23h15. By 00h00 it had not arrived in Mdantsane, from Vincent.

“I called again at 00h15, checking. The lady on the phone asked me to hold. I held for more than five minutes, then dropped [the call] I called my uncle to check if the ambulance arrived. He later confirmed they arrived. I then asked to speak to the ambulance driver to ask what took him so long. He rudely answered that I should not ask him that question. I will follow this up. He acted rude for the last time. I have his name. By the way, my brother passed away.”