South Africa

Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp

26 December 2019 - 09:39 By timeslive
Pavement bricks under the M1 South, Booysens off ramp, bridge have dislodged.
Pavement bricks under the M1 South, Booysens off ramp, bridge have dislodged.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on Johannesburg's M1 south at the Booysens off-ramp, after some pavement bricks became dislodged under the bridge on Christmas Day.

The road remains open.

A technical team was due on site to advise authorities, said the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said in a statement on Wednesday: “Part of the structure under the M1 south Booysens off-ramp has broken off and it has compromised the safety of the bridge. At the moment the traffic is flowing smoothly and the JMPD officers are on the scene.”

“Johannesburg Roads Agency has been contacted to come and assess the damage and, if necessary, to go ahead to close the section of the bridge.”

MORE

Driver tries to run after wedging truck under bridge on busy Durban freeway

A truck driver tried to flee the scene after wedging his vehicle under a bridge on the M4 in Durban on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Reducing traffic disruption during M2 closure wins Joburg cop top award

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has crowned Superintendent Phineas Manyama from Martindale Station as its top traffic law enforcement ...
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH| N3 bridge demolished in controlled explosion

A clean-up operation is under way to remove debris along the N3 highway, between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, after a bridge was demolished in a ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall South Africa
  3. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  4. South Africans dig deep this December by tipping waiters 100% of their bills South Africa
  5. DR Congo ex premier calls for war on Rwanda Africa

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
X