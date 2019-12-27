Bullets fly as KZN cops nab two suspects for double murder

Two men are expected to appear in court soon in connection with a double murder in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal.

The men were arrested on Thursday in the Bergville area.

The bloodied bodies of two men were found in a car on the P10 road at Ntabamoya in Winterton on December 20, said police on Friday.

"The occupants sustained multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene," said spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

"A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Charges of murder were opened at Winterton police station for further investigation."