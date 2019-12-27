Bullets fly as KZN cops nab two suspects for double murder
Two men are expected to appear in court soon in connection with a double murder in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal.
The men were arrested on Thursday in the Bergville area.
The bloodied bodies of two men were found in a car on the P10 road at Ntabamoya in Winterton on December 20, said police on Friday.
"The occupants sustained multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene," said spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.
"A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Charges of murder were opened at Winterton police station for further investigation."
He said information was gathered at the scene for possible leads.
"On December 26, a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted at Ngoba area in Bergville, searching for the suspects involved in the double murder. A vehicle was spotted travelling through Ngoba and when the police attempted to intercept the vehicle, they were met by a hail of bullets.
"During the shoot-out, two suspects were arrested at the scene. One of the suspects was injured and was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition."
An unlicensed pistol was found concealed in the vehicle.
"A 22-year-old suspect is in police custody, while the other is in hospital under police guard," said Naicker.
"Further charges for attempted murder, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, were opened for investigation."
He said the pair would be profiled to determine if they were linked to other cases committed in Winterton and surrounding areas.