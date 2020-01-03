Seven dead and 15 injured after taxi rolls down embankment in KZN
Seven people died when the taxi they were travelling in veered off the R102 in Umhlali, north of Durban, and rolled down an embankment.
KZN emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said six females and one male succumbed to their injuries after the taxi crashed at about 6.45am on Friday.
There has been a crash involving a minibus on the R102, on the KZN north coast.— KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) January 3, 2020
Tragically 7 people have sustained fatal injuries. 15 patients have been treated by paramedics
Fifteen others have reportedly been injured. Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said medics from various services treated the patients on scene.
“Due to the nature of one of the patient's injuries, a medical helicopter was called to the scene,” he said.
“Once treated, all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on scene.”