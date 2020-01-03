South Africa

Seven dead and 15 injured after taxi rolls down embankment in KZN

03 January 2020 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Seven people died and 15 were injured when a taxi rolled in Umhlali, KZN, on Friday.
Seven people died and 15 were injured when a taxi rolled in Umhlali, KZN, on Friday.
Image: iStock

Seven people died when the taxi they were travelling in veered off the R102 in Umhlali, north of Durban, and rolled down an embankment.

KZN emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said six females and one male succumbed to their injuries after the taxi crashed at about 6.45am on Friday.

Fifteen others have reportedly been injured. Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said medics from various services treated the patients on scene.

“Due to the nature of one of the patient's injuries, a medical helicopter was called to the scene,” he said.

“Once treated, all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on scene.”

READ MORE:

Prayers for amapiano group MFR Souls after horror car crash

A message on the group's social media page confirmed the accident and said the two group members were "seriously injured"
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Twenty people injured in crash between truck and minibus taxi in KZN

Twenty people were injured when a minibus taxi and a truck collided in uMzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
News
1 week ago

Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KZN taxi crash

Seven people - including two children - were killed in a horrific taxi crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in ... South Africa
  2. ‘You could see the moment they stopped living’: inside the Melville tragedy South Africa
  3. Abandoned truck leads cops to 'hijackers' and their loot South Africa
  4. Two killed, six injured in Joburg restaurant drive-by shooting South Africa
  5. Passenger who jumped off cruise liner found floating in the ocean and rescued South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X