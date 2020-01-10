South Africa

From prison pass rates to a farmer's daughter - 6 must-read stories on matric results

10 January 2020 - 09:56 By Jessica Levitt
The 2019 matric results produced many inspirational stories.
Image: iStock

Thousands of young South Africans are carving their future after receiving their 2019 matric results.

From the farmer's daughter who paid tribute to her parents, to prisoners who wrote their matric, the exams have produced inspirational stories from all over the country.

One student, who did not pass, penned an open letter promising to give it his best for his second attempt. The heartfelt letter has since gone viral, with many applauding the student's positive attitude.

Here are six stories on the matric results.

From controversy to near-perfect results

Near-perfect score for 'satanic' matric artwork

Religious leaders crucified him on social media, art lovers offered him jobs and support and now the examiners have given him just 1% short of a ...
Heartfelt letter of unsuccessful student goes viral

Letter penned by unsuccessful Rustenburg matriculant goes viral

A letter penned by a matric pupil who did not pass his 2019 final exams has gone viral on social media
Prisoners excel

Prisoners excel in 2019 matric exams, scoring 82.6% pass rate

The department of correctional services on Thursday announced that 82.6% of inmates who wrote their 2019 matric exams passed.
There is a plan B

LISTEN | A matric certificate is not your only option

While SA celebrates its improved matric pass rate, a proportion of the country's youth will not get a matric certificate or be accepted into a ...
Tribute to dad

SA's brightest matric of 2019 pays tribute to her hard-working farmer dad

Madelein Dippenaar says watching her father work hard on his vineyards in the Northern Cape motivated her.
Defeating the odds to pass

‘I am not going to die until I complete my matric’: pupil with cerebral palsy

Mandle Nkosi Mbatha looked his father in the eyes and said: 'I am not going to die until I reach my goals'
