From prison pass rates to a farmer's daughter - 6 must-read stories on matric results

Thousands of young South Africans are carving their future after receiving their 2019 matric results.

From the farmer's daughter who paid tribute to her parents, to prisoners who wrote their matric, the exams have produced inspirational stories from all over the country.

One student, who did not pass, penned an open letter promising to give it his best for his second attempt. The heartfelt letter has since gone viral, with many applauding the student's positive attitude.

Here are six stories on the matric results.