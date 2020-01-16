EC 'considering appeal' against judgment dissolving Makana council

The Unemployed People's Movement (UPM) took the municipality to court, arguing that it was in breach of the constitution by failing to provide services in a sustainable manner.

The movement argued that the municipality had failed to manage its administration, budgeting and planning processes and give priority to the basic needs of the community.

The UPM also listed 15 other respondents, including Mabuyane, Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said, “[the] dissolution of the Makana Municipal council has far-reaching implications and the Eastern Cape provincial government is considering appealing the judgment.

“Therefore the application/effect of the judgment will be suspended until such time as a final decision is taken in this regard.

“Details of the Eastern Cape government’s appeal of this will be communicated by the provincial government when the application for the leave to appeal is filed with the court,” he said.

Sicwetsha said the provincial government remained committed to ensuring that the Makana Municipality functioned effectively and with efficiency in providing municipal services to the people of Makanda as per their constitutional mandate.