Bheki Cele 'taken aback' by struggle to get footage of cop shot in Cape Town CBD

Police minister Bheki Cele is not happy that investigators “can’t get footage” from the City of Cape Town showing what happened when a police constable was allegedly shot dead by a law enforcement officer in the CBD.

He added that a statement had yet to be taken from the suspect more than a week after the incident.

Cele revealed that there was an element of tension around the probe during the memorial service for Constable Thando Sigcu in Green Point, Cape Town, on Thursday.

Sigcu, 38, who worked as an undercover policeman, died on January 7 while apprehending a suspect in the CBD at around 9pm.

According to the police, while Sigcu was engaged in a tussle with the suspect, two city law enforcement officers stopped at the scene. Shots were fired which killed Sigcu. The suspect was also injured and is in a coma in hospital.