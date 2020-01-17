Domestic workers fight for national minimum wage

“We buy in the same shops, we pay the same for transport so we must be treated like all workers and get the same minimum wage,” says domestic worker Pinky Mashilane, founder of United Domestic Workers of South Africa.

Mashilane has worked as a domestic worker for more than 30 years. She is currently involved in the One Wage Campaign, a coalition of unions and civil society organisations fighting for all workers to receive an equal minimum wage.

The campaign was launched in August 2019, eight months after the National Minimum Wage Act was implemented. The act has been criticised by the One Wage Campaign for setting the minimum wage lower than R20 an hour for some workers.

Domestic workers are entitled to R15 an hour while farm workers are entitled to R18 an hour and Expanded Public Works Programme workers are entitled to only R11 an hour.