It's ka-ching for KZN's south coast after bumper festive season

It was a bumper festive season for the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Both accommodation establishments and shopping malls reported a lucrative summer holiday season despite harsh economic times.

Ugu South Coast Tourism attributed its summer season success to its new app and marketing to draw more tourists to its seaside towns.

"This year’s well-organised Summer Sizzle programme was extremely well supported at the various beach and hinterland locations, and the targeted marketing of this beautiful region ahead of the season certainly achieved the required impact," said Phelisa Mangcu, head of Ugu South Coast Tourism.

"We’ve also launched the incredibly user-friendly 'Explore KZN South Coast’ app. The overall feedback from holidaymakers was extremely positive," she said.

Madelein Stopforth, an accommodation owner, took to social media to express her excitement.

"This had been a ‘bumper year’ for both the Margate CBD and the south coast.

“For the first time in five years, all 26 units in our complex were fully booked. Margate CBD was packed."

Retailers were also rewarded with an increase in visitor numbers.

Shelly Centre was up to 647,268 in 2019 from 640,598 in 2018 despite tough economic conditions, and the South Coast Mall saw a 5.8% increase in foot count.

Prabashni Govender, of Green Chilli restaurant, said they had noticed a definite increase in visitor numbers over the festive season, with many people travelling from North West and Gauteng.

“I think the word-of-mouth advertising has really helped, with people talking about what’s on offer as well as the fantastic beaches.

"Everyone was here to enjoy themselves. It's getting better every year."