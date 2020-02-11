eThekwini sets up 'war room' to tackle water disruptions

Kaunda said aside from the fact that there are areas of the city that experience intermittent water supply due to ageing infrastructure and the demands of a growing population, particularly in rural areas, the situation has been worsened by load-shedding and cable theft.

“We have asked officials to work around the clock to ensure that this challenge is addressed. A medium- to long-term plan has been developed, which includes procurement of standby generators and the upgrading of infrastructure."

He said the city would work closely with Umgeni Water to tackle the problem.

"We are currently installing standby generators, particularly in pump stations that supply Adams [Mission] and Mbumbulu.

"In areas such as Ntuzuma, which have large pump stations, we are unable to use standby generators. However, the municipality is intervening by commissioning the Western Aqueduct project, which is expected to be completed by the end of March."

As a temporary measure, Kaunda said, the city increased the number of water tankers delivering water to communities on regular basis.

“We appeal to community members to desist from attacking these trucks as it puts the lives of drivers at risk,” he added.

"Our law enforcement officers are doing their best to escort these trucks when they deliver water to affected communities."