South Africa

POLL | Will you go all out for your bae this Valentine's Day?

14 February 2020 - 06:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
What will you get you lover this Valentine's Day?
What will you get you lover this Valentine's Day?
Image: 123RF/sirinapa

The day of love is finally upon us and lovers across the world have high expectations from their significant others, as they wait impatiently for that giant teddy bear, coffee mug or a romantic dinner. Really, the list is endless.

For South Africans, red roses remain the number one choice, according to online florist, NetFlorist, which had received more than 22,000 orders by Wednesday. So invested are some that they forked out up to R4,500 on their significant others, TimesLIVE reported.

On social media, hilarious memes are flying around, as those who are not so lucky in love make light of the day and the fact that they will not be getting any special gifts.

Take our poll and let us know how you'll spoil bae this Valentine's Day:

Some hilarious Twitter reactions:

MORE

Looking for Valentine's love online? Beware of scammers and cat phishing

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, hopeful romantics be warned - cat phishing and online romance scams could leave you heartbroken and broke
News
1 day ago

Isn't it romantic? Why online porn viewing tends to dip on Valentine's Day

Paula Stephanie Andropoulous has a few theories
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Simply pick a designer outfit to find the best Valentine's gift for your love

Show her that you know her by showering her with presents that reflect her fashion sense. Think fragrances, lingerie and more
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
X