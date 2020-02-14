POLL | Will you go all out for your bae this Valentine's Day?

The day of love is finally upon us and lovers across the world have high expectations from their significant others, as they wait impatiently for that giant teddy bear, coffee mug or a romantic dinner. Really, the list is endless.

For South Africans, red roses remain the number one choice, according to online florist, NetFlorist, which had received more than 22,000 orders by Wednesday. So invested are some that they forked out up to R4,500 on their significant others, TimesLIVE reported.

On social media, hilarious memes are flying around, as those who are not so lucky in love make light of the day and the fact that they will not be getting any special gifts.

Take our poll and let us know how you'll spoil bae this Valentine's Day: