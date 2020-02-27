Tito Mboweni says recall of tinned pilchards isn't enough to scare him off

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says the recall of tinned pilchards isn't going to stop him cooking and eating his favourite dish.

This after the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) on Monday recalled various brands in tomato and chilli sauces.

The NRSC said 12 brands were affected by a “canning deficiency”.

According to the regulator, the products were “compromised’ on the production line when the sauce was added to the fish in the can and “therefore could affect the safety of consumers”, TimesLIVE reported.