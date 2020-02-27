South Africa

Tito Mboweni says recall of tinned pilchards isn't enough to scare him off

'It's a beautiful and wonderful fish'

27 February 2020 - 09:11 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says the recall of tinned pilchards isn't going to stop him cooking and eating his favourite dish.

This after the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) on Monday recalled various brands in tomato and chilli sauces.

The NRSC said 12 brands were affected by a “canning deficiency”.

According to the regulator, the products were “compromised’ on the production line when the sauce was added to the fish in the can and “therefore could affect the safety of consumers”, TimesLIVE reported.

More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too

It’s not just West Point Processors’ tinned pilchards in tomato sauce that has been recalled, but their pilchards in chili sauce as well
News
2 days ago

However, speaking ahead of his budget speech on Wednesday, Mboweni told eNCA: “There must be no panic about the fish. It is only a certain factory that is affected, not the whole of the canned fish industry.

“It's a beautiful and wonderful fish. I cooked it last night (Tuesday)," said the finance minister

Mboweni often shares his cooking exploits on Twitter, with pilchards being one of his faves.

Oh boy! Tito ditches pilchards for chicken & beef stews 'à la Mboweni'

The minister just might be over pilchards
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

During his pre-budget speech media briefing, BusinessLIVE reported that Mboweni joked about eating pilchards instead of rump steak

“We are not at a point of austerity; we are cleaning house. We are still spending, but not at the rate we would like to.

“We can’t have all the things we want at the same time. We can only have pilchards, not rump steak. But austerity would mean we can’t have pilchards or rump steak.”

MORE

Something fishy: Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'simple, healthy meal'

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni received some hilarious responses to his canned fish post.
Politics
9 months ago

Pilchards recall expanded: here's what you need to know

More pilchard products that initially announced are affected by the recall
News
1 day ago

More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too

It’s not just West Point Processors’ tinned pilchards in tomato sauce that has been recalled, but their pilchards in chili sauce as well
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  2. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple South Africa

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X