101-year-old Limpopo woman allegedly raped by a man on the run

An elderly woman from Limpopo says she was raped by an unknown man who broke into her house on Sunday morning.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, provincial spokesperson, said police in Maake, outside Tzaneen, had launched a manhunt for the suspect.

"It is alleged that the victim, aged 101, was sleeping alone in the house when an intruder broke the door, got inside and raped her. The police were notified and a case of rape was opened.

"A manhunt was immediately activated.

"Preliminary investigations revealed the victim is living alone," Mojapelo said.