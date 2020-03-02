101-year-old Limpopo woman allegedly raped by a man on the run
An elderly woman from Limpopo says she was raped by an unknown man who broke into her house on Sunday morning.
Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, provincial spokesperson, said police in Maake, outside Tzaneen, had launched a manhunt for the suspect.
"It is alleged that the victim, aged 101, was sleeping alone in the house when an intruder broke the door, got inside and raped her. The police were notified and a case of rape was opened.
"A manhunt was immediately activated.
"Preliminary investigations revealed the victim is living alone," Mojapelo said.
Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba, provincial commissioner, has condemned the incident and urged community members to look after the elderly, especially women, as they are often targeted by perpetrators who take advantage of their vulnerability.
“Police members must hunt down the culprit and not rest until his arrest,” said Ledwaba.
He also instructed members of the social crime prevention arm of the police to visit the family on Monday and provide a report on the safety of the victim.
Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Lt-Col Jenny Meyer on 082 469 2625, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.