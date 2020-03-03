Only 266 of 3,898 schools have benefitted from Ramaphosa’s sanitation campaign

Nearly a year and a half after the launch of the school sanitation campaign by President Cyril Ramaphosa, only 266 out of 3,898 schools have benefitted.

The Sanitation Appropriate For Education (Safe) campaign, announced in August 2018 by Ramaphosa, targets schools where sanitation was inadequate or unsafe.

According to the department of basic education’s audit, about 3,898 schools do not have appropriate sanitation across the country.

But a year and a half later, Elijah Mhlanga, department spokesperson told GroundUp: “To date, 266 schools have been provided with proper sanitation. This was achieved thanks to the collective effort of private partnership, donations and the department’s accelerated school infrastructure delivery initiative (Asidi) and education infrastructure grant that is managed at provincial level.

"Currently 880 schools are at various stages of planning.”