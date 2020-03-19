South Africa

Business as usual at SA police stations

19 March 2020 - 15:50 By Belinda Pheto
The SA Police Service on Thursday announced that all police precincts in SA were operating normally despite the pandemic. File photo.
The SA Police Service on Thursday announced that all police precincts in SA were operating normally despite the pandemic. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

It is business as usual at two large employers in the country - especially for staff who can’t perform their functions from home.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said all police precincts throughout the country were in operation, including their 10111 call centres.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, SA Police Service management has embarked on extensive internal awareness campaigns educating our members on the dos and don'ts related to Covid-19. We are guided by the department of health in this regard,” he said.

He said management had also sent out a directive that all precincts throughout the country must procure equipment, as well as consumables that will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Naidoo said the procured material and equipment will be for the use by police as well as visitors to these respective precincts.

With regards to the handling of suspects and awaiting-trial prisoners, Naidoo said a procedure had been designed, together with the department of correctional services, for the use of their members.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, Discovery Heath CEO Dr Ryan Noach told TimesLIVE that the company fully supports the measures announced by Ramaphosa and have taken steps to protect their staff and their families from the coronavirus.

Skollie alert: Police stations are not closing due to coronavirus

Western Cape police are the latest to be hit by fake news linked to the coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

Noach said that by the end of this week they would have more than 2,500 employees working from home. This would create increased space between staff who will continue to work in their offices.

“These measures ensure that those who are unable to work from home have significant spatial separation in the emptier offices and consequently are protected in equal measure to those who are,” he said.

He said another measure introduced by the company was closing all Discovery buildings to external visitors from Wednesday until further notice, as well as coordinating any visitor meetings virtually.

“We are also implementing a more robust cleaning regime throughout our buildings nationwide, deploying alcohol-based hand sanitiser units across all campuses, particularly in high-traffic spaces, and encouraging their use in addition to proper hand washing,” said Noach.

He said upcoming events organised for brokers and financial advisers, usually “in-person” events, will instead be hosted virtually via webcam.

READ MORE:

SA's confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 150 - most in Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has reached 150. This as the health department stated on ...
Politics
3 hours ago

How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA

South Africans can now access government's official coronavirus website free
News
11 hours ago

Virtual classrooms become a reality in SA schools

Making available pre-recorded lessons using Google classrooms and sending voice notes.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X