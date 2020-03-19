No South African sea port has been closed in its entirety: Transnet

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) clarified on Thursday that no South African sea port has been closed in its entirety and commercial cargo operations will continue at all ports.

TNPA said the closure related only to the prohibition of crew changes and passenger changes in the ports of Mossel Bay and Saldanha until further notice.

This was because these ports do not have port health capabilities as provided by the department of health.

However, the port authority said after transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s gazetting of regulations which stated that no crew changes should take place at the ports of Saldanha Bay and Mossel Bay, it took the executive decision on Wednesday to prohibit crew changes across all commercial ports in SA.

The others are Durban, Richards Bay, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Ngqura and East London.