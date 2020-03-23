POLL | How are you protecting your domestic employees from Covid-19?

On Friday, United Domestic Workers of SA (Udwosa) president Pinky Mashiane said employers must grant their employees paid leave if they want them to stay in their own homes during the pandemic because these workers depend on their jobs to provide for their families.

Eunice Dhladhla, assistant general secretary of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu), said employers who insist on having their employees come to work amid the pandemic must do so responsibly by providing sanitisers, gloves and masks to prevent the possibility of infection.

“The employers could still let their workers come to work, but must buy the correct items to protect their workers. Although there is the saying ‘no work, no pay’ there are domestic workers who will stay home not because they want to, but because they’re afraid of this illness."

Department of employment and labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane said employers who granted leave to their domestic workers were legally obliged to pay them.

He said the department was looking into leave options employees could apply for while they practise self-isolation and social distancing.

“A number of leave provisions will be used to help those who might have to go on leave if they are affected. They can apply for special leave.” TimesLIVE reported.

Here's a glimpse into what some people had to say on Twitter: