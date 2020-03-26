Booze wars! SA drunk over alcohol restriction during lockdown
The ban on the sale of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown has been met with mixed reactions.
“There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B,” said police minister Bheki Cele.
“If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined.”
He also said pet owners must walk their dogs on their premises.
“There shall be no dogs that shall be walked. The cluster met and we agreed that it doesn't enhance the call made by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].
“If you want to walk your dog around the house, it ends there. It can't go beyond that.”
On social media, many were up in arms about the strict measures regarding alcohol, saying drinking was the only thing that would keep them “sane” during these “trying times”.
Others supported the ban.
Here is what tweeps had to say:
Minister Bheki Cele is not getting a Christmas Card from me No Alcohol for 21 days 😭 #lockdown #21daysLockdownSA pic.twitter.com/edNeEoiXgk— Xedi (@AliceLezdi) March 25, 2020
After our father Bheki Cele said No alcohol sales during the lockdown, I tried to stock up but I was late 😩🙆🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/EBk82yy8Ao— mamakhe🌸 (@NandinycK) March 25, 2020
Being at tygerberg campus was a trial run for the lock down, say it ain’t true 😭😭 no alcohol? no cigarettes? confined space?😭😭😭— glazed donut 🍩 (@mishkreant) March 25, 2020
Maybe the lockdown is here to fix the country.— Astrid Tsomba (@Assylina108) March 25, 2020
No alcohol,no fast food.
People will learn to cook and stay sober even on the weekends.
Less accident,less crime.#SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/1M2LceqmP5
after this lockdown, I'm taking 21 shots for the days that I would have been stuck at home with no alcohol.— plot twist 🌸 (@beloved_sechele) March 25, 2020
My hope is that with no alcohol, maybe the levels of domestic violence will drop. I worry about the women and children at risk over this period of lock down.— Stormy 2 (@GailAllan15) March 26, 2020