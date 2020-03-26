Booze wars! SA drunk over alcohol restriction during lockdown

The ban on the sale of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown has been met with mixed reactions.

“There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B,” said police minister Bheki Cele.

“If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined.”

He also said pet owners must walk their dogs on their premises.

“There shall be no dogs that shall be walked. The cluster met and we agreed that it doesn't enhance the call made by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].

“If you want to walk your dog around the house, it ends there. It can't go beyond that.”