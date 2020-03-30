Orlando residents angry at 'dumping' of homeless people in community

Residents in Orlando were left infuriated after a group of homeless people were “dumped” there without adequate food and security.

More than 200 homeless people were moved to the YMCA in Orlando East on Friday night after the start of the national lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo announced that a group of homeless people were to be moved from Braamfontein to Orlando in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, residents of Orlando said the city failed to provide the new arrivals with basic necessities such as food and security.

Mduduzi Ngwenya said he was shocked on Saturday morning when a group of about five people went into his home and asked his family for food.

“They knocked on the door and told us they were hungry. They asked for food and said they had been brought to YMCA by the city because of coronavirus. They said they were not given any food since they arrived on Friday night. It's clear they were just dumped here without a plan.”

He said he and his family were initially scared when the group entered their home.

“It's concerning because the president said everyone must be home and that we should not be visiting each other.”