Five Covid-19 patients recovering in Limpopo hospital

Five people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Limpopo are being treated at the Modimolle MDR Hospital.

The patients are asymptotic, meaning they have displayed no signs of the virus thus far.

Among them is a 30-year-old man from Gauteng who tested positive last week but failed to self-isolate. Instead, he travelled to his hometown in Mopani.

“He has since been arrested and taken to an isolation site at the Modimolle MDR TB Hospital. The tracer team are busy tracing his contacts in order to ensure that they are screened and tested,” said the office of health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

Meanwhile, the province reported its first coronavirus recovery case on Monday.

Ramathuba said a 28-year-old doctor who was the first positive confirmed case in the province after his return from Europe had since tested negative for the virus.